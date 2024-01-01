Gives Back
The OG indestructible dog toy. This update on the classic design is strengthened for the toughest of chewers by featuring the most durable Kongopens in a new tab rubber.
Choose from cheese and apple, banana and peanut butter, or banana and honey flavour combinations for your pup’s Pride biscuit box, which are all handmade with natural, grain-free, pet-safe ingredients. Plus, 50 percent of profits will be donated to Stonewallopens in a new tab.
Warwickshire-based dog shop Happy Buddys – who specialise in dog celebration boxes for Gotcha Days, birthdays and more – will be donating 10 percent of all their sales to Warwickshire Prideopens in a new tab. Charity starts at home, right? This incredible selection features a rainbow squeaky toy, a bow tie, a bottle of dog beer or wine, a packet of Hugo & Co gourmet dog treats, and a wristband for pet parents – all for just £20.
Never fear, it’s not just cats who can get in on the charitable donations this month – Lily’s Kitchen is also offering a limited-edition dog food (100 percent of profits go to Switchboard) made with beef, carrots, broccoli and green beans. Nothing tastes better than equality.
This month, Lily’s Kitchen is donating 100 percent of profits from the sale of their Pride recipes to the national LGBTQIA+ support line, Switchboardopens in a new tab. This limited-edition grain-free meal is made with proper meat, offal and fish, so your kitty can chow down safe in the knowledge they’re eating for a good cause.
Naturally your dog will want to go all out and pair their bow tie with the matching harness, which is available in four sizes. Add the Pride Poo Bag Dispenseropens in a new tab (£8) to complete the fit and support The Proud Trust.opens in a new tab
Who’s the smartest goodest boi? Your pup in this bow tie, obviously. Goody Paws has partnered with The Proud Trustopens in a new tab, an LGBTQIA+ youth charity empowering young people to be proud of who they are, and will be donating 20 percent of profits from sales of this product to the charity. Win-win.
Both dogs and cats alike can show their solidarity with this classic rainbow collar from the Gay Pride Shop, Britain’s biggest LGBTQIA+ store. Available in four sizes to fit puppies, cats and chonky dogs, these collars are adjustable and feature an easy-click fastening, strong buckle and a silver metal D ring.
The best part? Your pet can wear this collar with pride knowing they’re directly contributing to the community. Gay Pride Shop donate 15 percent of their profits to three charities: The Albert Kennedy Trustopens in a new tab, supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people who are homeless, living in a hostile environment or in a housing crisis; The George House Trustopens in a new tab, providing HIV support and advice services; and Sparkleopens in a new tab, the national transgender charity.
This corner open litter tray is great space-saving shape for slotting into... well, the corner of a room. Its detachable rim means that if your kitten is struggling to get into it at first, you can lower the side and then add it back on as they grow. The rim itself helps prevent spillages and tracking.
Hate scooping cat litter? This is the answer. I have one for my three cats, and though it’s not perfect (it sometimes gets stuck mid-cycle, and I have to fuss with it to get it going again), it’s true that I never have to scoop litter. It looks kind of like a UFO, it’s expensive and it takes up a fair amount of space, but it keeps smells at bay, and the cats seem happy to use it. There’s even an app so you can monitor it remotely!
This inexpensive low-sided litter box is a perfect starter choice because it’s designed for little ones who are too small to navigate a high-walled litter box. It’s made of sturdy, lightweight plastic, can be cleaned with soap and water, and has a low entry point in addition to low walls, so it’s easy to step in and out of.
This snug Christmas jumper comes with an altruistic flourish – 10 percent of sales will be donated to housing and homelessness charity Shelteropens in a new tab, which really needs additional support this time of year.