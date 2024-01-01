LGBTQ+ Owned
Speaking of things to add to your Ash + Chess cart, what about this vinyl bumper sticker? Just imagine the joy you’ll feel when someone sees this on your car, pulls up next to you in Tesco car park and spots your pup in the front seat wearing a rainbow bandana. No car? Pop it on your laptop instead.
This sticker comes from trans and queer designers Ash + Chess, whose other offerings include clothes, books, prints and more (shipping is from the US, so it’s worth adding a few more items to your cart to make it worthwhile). Stick this on your pup’s harness or carrier so everyone will know about their BSE.
Both dogs and cats alike can show their solidarity with this classic rainbow collar from the Gay Pride Shop, Britain’s biggest LGBTQIA+ store. Available in four sizes to fit puppies, cats and chonky dogs, these collars are adjustable and feature an easy-click fastening, strong buckle and a silver metal D ring.
The best part? Your pet can wear this collar with pride knowing they’re directly contributing to the community. Gay Pride Shop donate 15 percent of their profits to three charities: The Albert Kennedy Trustopens in a new tab, supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people who are homeless, living in a hostile environment or in a housing crisis; The George House Trustopens in a new tab, providing HIV support and advice services; and Sparkleopens in a new tab, the national transgender charity.