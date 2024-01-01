Sustainable
The Modkat Litter Box is a top-entry box that looks a little different from a traditional box. In fact, it looks a little space-age, like a shiny cube with a swinging top that your kitten can disappear into and pop out of when they’re done doing their business. It’s meant to eliminate litter tracking – and happy customers say it works. Even when Freddy was small, she didn’t have an issue getting in and out of a top-entry box.
If any product line can give Kong a run for the title of most reliably indestructible toys, it’s West Paw. Plus, this option is made with zero-waste and recyclable material.
As a plastic soda can, this may be one of the safer choices for power chewers. According to Dr Parthasarathy, “I recommend toys that you can indent with your fingernail, or can bend and squeeze a bit.”