Sustainable

The Modkat Litter Box is a top-entry box that looks a little different from a traditional box. In fact, it looks a little space-age, like a shiny cube with a swinging top that your kitten can disappear into and pop out of when they’re done doing their business. It’s meant to eliminate litter tracking – and happy customers say it works. Even when Freddy was small, she didn’t have an issue getting in and out of a top-entry box.