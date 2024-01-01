Kate Sheofsky· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Kate Sheofsky

Kate Sheofsky

Kate Sheofsky hails from San Francisco, where she developed a love of writing, Giants baseball, and houses she can’t afford. She currently lives in Portland, OR, and works as a freelance writer and content strategist. When not typing away on her laptop, she enjoys tooling around the city with her two rescue pups searching for tasty food and sunny patios.

Wildly Popular