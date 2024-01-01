Articles by Kate Sheofsky
Kate Sheofsky
Kate Sheofsky hails from San Francisco, where she developed a love of writing, Giants baseball, and houses she can’t afford. She currently lives in Portland, OR, and works as a freelance writer and content strategist. When not typing away on her laptop, she enjoys tooling around the city with her two rescue pups searching for tasty food and sunny patios.
- lifestyle
How to Find the Dog Sitter Your Dog Deserves
Nobody loves your dog like you love your dog. But wouldn’t it be great if your dog sitter was a close second?
- lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle
- behaviour
10 Signs Your Dog Has Imprinted on You
This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about
- behaviour
How to Train Your Dog For a Day At the Office
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann shares his tips for how to teach your pup to be your favourite co-worker
- lifestyle
How to Puppy-Proof Your Home
Is your home a danger-zone for a new dog? Follow these pro tips
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with chicken nuggets like you can with a toddler. Here are some things you can do
- lifestyle
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet – this intro is just the beginning
- lifestyle
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Garden
Ten steps to a safe outdoor space – landscaper not required
- behaviour | Why, Cat?!
Your Sleeping Cat Is Twitching So Much They Should Be a Gamer
Why do they do it? A vet on the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep – from sweet dreams to scary spasms
- health
You’ve Got a Summer-Lovin’ Pup. Here’s How to Keep Them Safe
Some like it hot (but not most dogs). Here are the season’s health hazards, from fleas to grass seeds
- behaviour
How to Crate Train a Puppy
Effective techniques to crate train your dog with ease
- lifestyle
Working Pet Parent? Doggie Daycare to the Rescue!
Find one they love, but not so much they won’t want to come home
- health
Human Foods Toxic to Dogs – From A–Z
Even if they ain’t too proud to beg
- health
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten is Going to Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? Kinship and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track
- lifestyle
Paging Dr Doggo
Your pup may know you’re sick before you do
- nutrition
How Many Treats Is Too Many?
The key to curbing mindless snacking – according to a veterinarian
- nutrition
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite
