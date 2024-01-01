Articles by Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
- behaviour
Your Dog Can Read Your Mind, Kind Of
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
- behaviour
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on 8 April
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
- health
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing Pet Insurance
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
- health
Why Do Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes?
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
Alexa, play “Brown Eyed [Dog]”
- lifestyle
Playing with Dogs Reduces Stress and Increases Concentration, New Study Finds
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog
Having trouble chilling out or focusing? Maybe it’s time to get a dog
- lifestyle
Messi, the Iconic Dog From “Anatomy of a Fall”, Stole the Show at the Oscars
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won over our hearts (and Ryan Gosling’s, too)
- health
Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds
Being constantly starving is in their genes
Being constantly starving is in their genes
- lifestyle
Dogs Improve the Sleep Habits of Children With Autism, New Study Finds
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer
New research shows that service dogs help autistic kids sleep better and longer
- behaviour
7 Scents Your Cat Probably Can’t Stand – Plus, a Few They Love
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute
- health
Certain Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Get Cancer, New Study Finds
It’s actually not the big ones
It’s actually not the big ones
- lifestyle
Most Single Women Would Choose Their Dog Over a Man, New Study Finds
Sorry boys: she already has a Valentine
Sorry boys: she already has a Valentine
- health
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
- health
The Chilling Truth About Dog Frostbite
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
Yep, all those warnings your mum gave you as a kid apply to your dog, too. Learn how to keep your pup safe in the cold
- lifestyle
10 Iconic Women Who Prove ‘Cat Lady’ Is a Compliment
Celebrate these cultural icons who took feline fanaticism from shameful to chic
Celebrate these cultural icons who took feline fanaticism from shameful to chic
- lifestyle
How to Teach Your Kitty-Obsessed Kid How to Stroke a Cat
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one
- behaviour
Do Dogs Try and Make Us Laugh? The Internet Thinks So – Here’s What Science Says
If you think your pup’s basically James Acaster, science backs you up
If you think your pup’s basically James Acaster, science backs you up
- health
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
- behaviour
Your Cat Can Make Nearly 300 Unique Facial Expressions, Study Finds
They’re not so mysterious after all
They’re not so mysterious after all
- lifestyle
South Korea Passes Bill to Ban Their Dog Meat Industry – “This Is History in the Making”
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now
The legislation aims to end the practice by 2027. Here’s what you can do to help right now
- behaviour
Is Your Dog a Genius? A Study Says it’s Possible
If only there were a dog version of University Challenge
If only there were a dog version of University Challenge
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
- behaviour
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Niaski is Where Art Fandom Meets Cat Obsession
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo and Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo and Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people
- lifestyle
The Best Way to Immortalise Your Love For Your Furry Friend? A Pet Tattoo by Yeono
The LA-based tattoo artist on the inspiration behind her hyperrealistic pet portraits
The LA-based tattoo artist on the inspiration behind her hyperrealistic pet portraits
- lifestyle
Juno Dawson and Her Dog Prince Think You Need to Chill
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua
- health
8 Ways to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff