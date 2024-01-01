Cat Nutrition · Kinship

Cat Nutrition

Design your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Profile view of a man giving a cat food to eat
nutrition

Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?

A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

A woman feeding food to her cat at a dining room table

The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Wildly Popular

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Cat eating out of a red bowl

Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey

Woman giving her white cat a vitamin.

Time to take kitty on a Holland & Barrett spree? Maybe

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

recipes

Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

A woman eating peanut butter toast with her cat laying on the table

The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?

woman pouring tea while cat comes close

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

Orange cat sniffing cut up mango fruit.

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

