Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?

nutrition How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many? It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

nutrition Can Cats Eat Raspberries? It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?

nutrition Can Cats Eat Nuts? Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

nutrition Can Cats Eat Mango? It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

nutrition You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party Save the charcuterie board for the humans