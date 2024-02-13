Can My Pet Eat...? · Kinship

nutrition

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?

woman pouring tea while cat comes close

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

Orange cat sniffing cut up mango fruit.

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

Cat eating from a plate of raspberries and blueberries

Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats

A Birma Kat Smells Fresh Fish On A Board Ready To Be Cooked.

It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard

Man feeding rice to cat with chopsticks at dinner table

A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

A cat staring at a peeled banana

Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

Blonde woman holding cat trying to feed it ham

Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats

A woman eating peanut butter toast with her cat laying on the table

The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation

Cat laying on his side with catnip around him, on the kitchen table licking his lips.

They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic yes, but... not so fast


a cat stares at green grapes on a plate

This is one you’ll want to bookmark

Crop hand holding carrot and feeding cat

Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon

Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

an orange and brown cat nibbles corn on the cob

A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat

A gray Sphynx cat sniffing an apple slice held out by her owner while standing on a table next to a glass of wine

Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel

Cat behind a curtain attempting to get fruit in blue bowl

Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time

Two girls have a sleepover with a fluffy cat and a bowl of popcorn.

They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know

