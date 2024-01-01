Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat

Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food

It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard

Save the charcuterie board for the humans

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite

nutrition Are Cats Lactose Intolerant? The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

nutrition 9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

health Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help? Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer

nutrition Can Cats Eat Ham? Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats

nutrition How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons