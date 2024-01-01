Treats · Kinship

nutrition

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Cat eating from a plate of raspberries and blueberries

Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A cat staring at a peeled banana

Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

A woman eating peanut butter toast with her cat laying on the table

The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation

Cat asking for human food from counter

Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon

Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat

A gray Sphynx cat sniffing an apple slice held out by her owner while standing on a table next to a glass of wine

Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel

