behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

And what you can do inside instead

People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should

behaviour Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed Different breeds need different things...

behaviour How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy

behaviour How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season There is n othing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

lifestyle Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?

lifestyle How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to