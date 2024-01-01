anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy

Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?

As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup

behaviour What to Do When Your Dog Is Even More Anxious Than You Are Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

nutrition Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour? It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans





behaviour How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

behaviour What Is Displacement Behaviour In Dogs? And should you be worried?

behaviour Friend or Foe? Reassuring Your Dog Around Foxes W hat to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?