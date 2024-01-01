As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
anxiety & separation anxiety
Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
So You’re Off On Holiday – Here’s How to Prepare Your Dog for a Daycare Staycation of Their Own
A guide to a stress-free break – for you and your pup
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
Does It Matter Where I Walk My Dog?
We delve into the age-old debate
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells?
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car
And should you be worried?
What to do with a dog who gets rowdy near foxes? And is it even safe for my dog to be near them?
With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…
Three dog behaviourists share insights and advice to help you and your pups navigate this incredibly difficult time
At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?
Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected
A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
Are You a Helicopter Dog Parent?
It’s normal to worry – but your pup might also need some space
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
Leaving your dog alone at home can be guilt-inducing... but it doesn’t have to be
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
Here’s why dogs may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, too
Unsolicited approaches from children can’t always be predicted
If your dog is reluctant to go outside in the evening (or 4pm as it’s known in winter), there might be a good reason