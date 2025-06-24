If you stick any preschool-aged child in front of the animated series Bluey, they’ll almost definitely be transfixed by a Blue Heeler puppy making her journey through life with family and friends.

My kids loved it, but so did my black Labrador, Betsie. I’d quietly watch all of watch the screen, both my kids’ and pup’s eyes intently following the figures on the screen in front of them.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

Even though the target audience is young children, dogs seem to love the show too. Social media rumour has suggested that the reason dogs love it so much is due to the majority of the show using the colours dogs can actually see.

One Tiktokker with a viral post opens in new tab on the topic said, “if you have a pup, play them Bluey. They use the colours that pups can see.”

Another pet parent, Madeline opens in new tab , said that if her dog needs “chill” while Madeline is out for the day, she pops on a Bluey marathon, returning five hours later to a contented dog.

On Instagram opens in new tab , one pet and child parent posted a video of both their kids entranced while watching the show together.

What do dogs actually see when they watch TV?

Even though they live in the same world as us, dogs see their surroundings differently than we do.

“While they don’t see in black and white (a common myth), their colour vision is limited,” Sian Lawley-Rudd opens in new tab , an ethical dog trainer and trauma-informed dog coach, said. “They see mostly blues and yellows and have trouble with reds and greens. Their eyes are also especially sensitive to motion, which is why they often notice small moving objects more quickly than we do.”

Older TVs used to flicker too much for dogs to really engage with, but modern, high-definition screens refresh quickly enough that many dogs can now genuinely follow what’s happening on screen.

“Especially if the movement is bold and the sounds are familiar or interesting,” said Lawley-Rudd.

Dogs appear to be a lot more interested when it’s animals they’re watching – according to Kate Mornement opens in new tab , an applied animal behaviourist.

“Some dogs are intrigued, and you might see them cock their heads and stare at the TV, and other dogs might be really scared or anxious and they’ll start barking,” she said opens in new tab in an interview. ”I’ve even helped clients with dogs that might jump up at the TV really aggressively because they were scared of what they were seeing.”

Why do dogs love Bluey?

While it’s never been officially confirmed that Bluey was created with dogs in mind (although creators did state in jest opens in new tab they had hoped to create a series with a colour palette and storylines that appealed to dogs) it is true that the colours used in Bluey – browns, yellows and blues – are among only a handful of shades a dog can see.

“Dogs are dichromatic, meaning they see a limited range of colours,” Zoe Willingham opens in new tab , a dog behaviourist, said. “From my experience with dogs, I have definitely seen dogs favour certain toy colours over others. For example, there was a case I dealt with where the dog had pink and yellow tennis balls, but always picked the yellow balls over the pink ones. Which I can only assume is a colour choice.”

Lawley-Rudd said Bluey’s colour palette is “spot on.”

“The show’s simplicity, bold shapes, and contrast also make it easier for dogs to visually process,” she said. “While it likely wasn’t literally made with dogs in mind, the visual style happens to align really well with what dogs can see.”

Is it OK to let your dog watch TV?

As long as your dog’s behaviour is level and not becoming obsessive or overly vocal, Willingham said it is totally fine to let your pup watch TV with you.

“I have seen dogs bite TV screens, break items, and cause themselves severe injury due to a like of the TV becoming an obsession and a stressor to them,” Willingham said. “Sometimes this is because it triggers their prey drive and results in an over aroused and stressed dog.”

Just like people, Lawley-Rudd said dogs are okay to watch TV in moderation, saying some dogs even find the background noise comforting when alone.

“That said, it’s always worth tuning in to your dog,” she continued. “If they seem calm, settled or even curiously watching the screen, that’s great. But if they’re getting agitated, barking or over-alert, it might be overstimulating, and they’d be better with a quieter space.”

Other TV shows that are appealing for dogs

If your pup loves TV – finds it engaging and calming – then you might want to find alternatives to Bluey for them to engage with. After all, as lovely as Bluey is, most people don’t want it on 24/7.

DogTV opens in new tab was created especially for dogs “using colours and sound frequencies they respond well to,” according to Lawley-Rudd. “It’s designed to be calming and enriching.”

Nature and wildlife documentaries are another good shout, with slow-moving visuals of animals in natural habitats.

“Just monitor for overstimulation,” Lawley-Rudd said.

Other kids’ shows with simple animation, cheerful tone and clear sounds – Hey Duggee or Pocoyo – could work too.

Willingham said even Love Island might be enjoyable for some.

“I have friends that swear their dogs love Love Island, but I feel that may be a ploy to get control of the evening’s viewing through the dog!” she jokes.