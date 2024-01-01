budgeting
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
Submit to Petty Cash
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
We Make £60k – Here’s How Much We Spend On Our (Extremely Adorable) Puppy in a Month
Yes, our dog’s favourite chew is a bar made out of the milk from Himalayan oxen that costs four times the price of a Mars bar
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
What’s the Deal With Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed – while keeping your wallet happy
9 Tips For Saving Money At the Vet
Ways to lower your bill – without compromising your pet’s health
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line