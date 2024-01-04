Kitten · Kinship

Everything you need advice on – those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips and more – to keep your kitten purring.

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

Woman taking a selfie with her dog

The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

Bodil Jane illustration, someone waters a garden with a brown dog in it

Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality

woman with new puppy

Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there

cat and dog laying on bed together

It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed – while keeping your wallet happy

