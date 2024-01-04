Everything you need advice on – those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips and more – to keep your kitten purring.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

lifestyle Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era) In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

health Does My Pet Have Hay Fever? Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

health Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

lifestyle Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them? The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being

health Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency