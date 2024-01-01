Articles by Emma Bowdrey, ISCP
Emma Bowdrey is an ISCP-trained Dog Trainer based in Prague, where she lives with her adopted greyhound, Swift. Emma has worked with dogs since gaining her qualification in Canine Behaviour & Psychology and now runs her own business - Four Long Legs. Emma uses positive reinforcement methods to make each hound a happy one.
- health
The Post-Poo Scoot: Weird Things Dogs Do, Explained
Dog trainer Emma Bowdrey helps explain this common canine behaviour
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Freak Out When I Wake Them Up?
‘Let sleeping dogs lie’ is more than just a proverb
- behaviour
My Dog Sleeps All Day – Is that Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Turn Into a Statue on Walks?
Suddenly, the pavement has some new installation art: your frozen dog
- behaviour
Crotch Sniffing: Crude Or Customary?
Is it time to teach your dog some boundaries?
