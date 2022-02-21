Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Summer safety is vital for cats
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
5 Calming Products For Cats
Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there’s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
6 Cat Grooming Tools
Give them the day off from self-grooming
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box