kitten food
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition
Are Cats Lactose Intolerant?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
- nutrition
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier
- nutrition
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much – according to a veterinary nutritionist
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims, so that you can choose the right food for your kitty