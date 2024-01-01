What Can Dogs Eat?
If you have questioned which foods are okay for your pup, look no further for answers. Our experts weigh in on which foods are safe, foods that are toxic, safety tips and commonly asked questions.
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s best to avoid feeding your pup this fishy snack
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
10 Fruits and Vegetables That Your Dog Can Feast On
Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks
Can Dogs Eat Rice?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines
Can Dogs Eat Avocado?
Hold the avo toast, please
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe – but you should skip tomato sauce
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action
Can Dogs Eat Eggs?
Here’s how to get cracking
Is Yoghurt Good For Your Dog?
It’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it
Can Dogs Eat Honey?
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw in the honey jar constantly, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases