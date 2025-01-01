Articles by Emma Chesworth
Emma Chesworth is a freelance journalist with experience working in regional and national print and broadcast media. She has bylines in publications including The I Newspaper, Neuro Rehab Times, Metro, Coach & Bus Week and everything in between. Emma has covered a variety of topics including UK general elections, football finals at Wembley and Royal Family visits. When not writing, she can be found with her head in a book.
The Rise of Dog Walking Fields
Thanks to a growing trend, dogs are truly having a field day
