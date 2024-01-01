Articles by Sarah Wooten, DVM
Sarah Wooten, DVM
Sarah Wooten is a small animal veterinarian and certified veterinary journalist. She practices in Greeley part time at Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital, and writes for multiple online and print publications.
- health
Pain Management for Canine Arthritis
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
- health
Laryngitis in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Vet advice on when you should be worried about your dog’s cough
- behaviour
Why Are Cats More Flexible Than Dogs?
We all have our talents
