Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s editorial director. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescue Pit Bull mix, Midnight.

Erin Marino is the editor at The Sill. When not tending to her plants, Erin enjoys trying new vegetarian restaurants and watching House Hunters on HGTV. A Columbia University alumni, she resides in New York City with her cat.