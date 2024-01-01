Articles by Robert Haussmann, CPDT-KA
Robert Haussmann, CPDT-KA
Robert Haussman founded Dogboy NYC in 2005 to help pets navigate the urban jungle that is New York City using creative, practical, and humane training methods. Haussmann is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Canine Behavior Consultant, specializing in helping dogs overcome behavioral issues including fear, phobias, anxiety, and aggression. He advises owners on the best practices for making their dogs feel safe at home and beyond.
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“How Can I Calm My Super-Jumpy Dog?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialise?
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“How Do I Get My Puppy to Stop Biting My Ankles?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
‘How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?’
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far