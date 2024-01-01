Articles by Nancy Kay, DVM
Nancy Kay, DVM
Nancy Kay, DVM is a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. She was a recipient of AAHA’s Animal Welfare and Humane Ethics Award and is the author of Speaking for Spot.
- health
9 Tips For Saving Money At the Vet
Ways to lower your bill – without compromising your pet’s health
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumours
Veterinarian Dr Nancy Kay on why these fatty tumours aren’t always cause for concern
