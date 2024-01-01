Articles by Melissa Dallier, CPDT-KA
Melissa Dallier, CPDT-KA
Melissa Dallier is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) and Dogly Training Advocate. Her specialty is helping pet parents feel more connected to your dog through positive, evidence based training. Melissa lives in Colorado with her two dogs Rodger and Moxie.
The Go-To Training Schedule For Your Puppy
Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this
Why Clickers Are The ’It’ Accessory for Trainers
Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally
