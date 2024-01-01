Articles by Marissa Gainsburg
Marissa Gainsburg
Marissa Gainsburg is a writer, editor and content strategist who recently traded East Coast humidity for West Coast waterfalls (and wildfire smoke). She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her thru-hiker boyfriend (how cliché) and their freakishly intelligent Aussie, Miley. She previously covered all things wellness and lifestyle as the features director at Women's Health. Her work has also appeared in Cosmopolitan, SELF, and Men's Health.
- lifestyle
12 Red Flags You Should Watch Out For in a Dog Breeder
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
Look out for untrustworthy breeders – and report them
- behaviour
10 Dog Training Habits You Should Drop Right Now
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
Training a dog can seem pretty intuitive – until it’s not
- behaviour
Is ‘Shake’ a Bad Word For Your Dog to Learn?
Uh, who else got that memo?
Uh, who else got that memo?
- lifestyle
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss – but these kind words will help
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss – but these kind words will help