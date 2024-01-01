Articles by Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise
Marianne Eloise is a writer for outlets like The Cut, the Guardian and the New York Times. She is also the author of an essay collection Obsessive, Intrusive, Magical Thinkingopens in a new tab. She has been going on adventures with her dog Bowie since she was 17.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll