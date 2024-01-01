Articles by Maggie Lange
Maggie Lange
Maggie Lange is a writer, editor, and columnist. Her work has been featured in New York Magazine, Vice, Guernica, GQ, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Elle, and Bon Appetit. She lives in Philadelphia with her favorite brindle boy, Finn.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy vs baby debate
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your SO and your dog or cat – but here’s what may need to happen
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix?
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up; your partner doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate
- lifestyle
How to Woo Your Way Into Your New Partner’s Pet’s Heart
Meeting your new partner’s pet is an honour – winning them over is another story. Here are some tips for being friends with your significant other’s best animal pal
- lifestyle
Who is Your Dog’s Birthday Party Actually For?
Hold the party poppers
- lifestyle
Why Do We Want Our Dogs to Talk So Badly?
Tools like speech buttons and translation apps say more about our desires for our pets than their desires for themselves
- lifestyle
Should You Put Your Pet In Your Dating Profile?
Apparently it’s a great way to find a match
