Articles by Lottie Gross
Lottie Gross
Lottie Gross is a freelance writer specialising in dogs and travel. She has been travelling the UK and Europe with her Manchester Terrier Arty since 2021 and is the author of several dog travel guides, including Dog-Friendly Weekends published by Bradt and Dog Days Outopens in a new tab by Bloomsbury. She writes dog-friendly travel pieces and general travel stories for The Telegraph, The Times, Guardian, Independent and The i, and is a dog-product tester for Expert Reviews.
- lifestyle
Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
- lifestyle
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
There are plenty of ways to spice them up