Articles by Lauren Potts
Lauren Potts
Lauren is a freelance journalist who’s written for the BBC, Stylist, Refinery29, Who Do You Think You Are? magazine, the i newspaper and Time Out. She’s a family history nerd with a ferocious sweet tooth, a penchant for posh hotels, and a needy chunk of a cat called Nino that knows the word ‘chicken’.
- behaviour
Why Cats Are So Good At Obstacle Courses, According To Science
Walk this way...
Walk this way...
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
Or are they just ignoring you...