Kelly Conaboy is a writer and author whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, The New York Times, and The Atlantic. Her first book, The Particulars of Peter, is about her very particular dog, Peter. (Peter works primarily as a poet.)
- behaviour
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
- lifestyle
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real – Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super-common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy
- behaviour
No Your Dog Does Not Feel Guilt – Here’s What Those ‘Regretful’ Looks Really Mean
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
