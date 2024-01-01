Articles by Katherine Tolford
Katherine Tolford
Katherine Tolford writes about the pet industry and veterinary medicine. Her work, which has appeared on PetMD, Chewy, and Floof, has helped pet parents better understand their pets’ health. She’s also a pet parent to Milo, a loud-mouthed tuxedo cat, who likes to attempt backwards somersaults on the couch.
- lifestyle
For the Record, How to File Your Dog’s Papers
Don’t trust your dog’s important info to your foggy memory
- shopping
The Best Puzzles to Unleash Your Cat’s Inner Einstein
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
- shopping
Cat Carriers For a Quiet Ride
It’s the journey, not the destination
- health
Lather, Rinse, Repeat: the Ultimate Dog Grooming Guide
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros
