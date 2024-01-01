Articles by Jennifer Gauntt
Jennifer Gauntt, MA, is the communications director at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, where she covers scientific advancements in pet heath and behavior. This story was originally published by Pet Talk, a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Original stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talkopens in a new tab. May be edited for style and length.
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
Senior Dog Care
Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it’s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
What’s This Weird Red Bump On My Dog’s Eye?
That would be a cherry eye, and you’ll want to see your vet
