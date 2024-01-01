Articles by Jeff Stallings, CPDT-KA
Jeff Stallings, CPDT-KA
Jeff Stallings, CPDT-KA, who lives in Santa Cruz, Calif., owns Better Nature Dog Training and works with clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Have Littermate Syndrome?
If you adopted puppy siblings – and they fight nonstop – you could be dealing with littermate syndrome. Here’s everything you need to know
If you adopted puppy siblings – and they fight nonstop – you could be dealing with littermate syndrome. Here’s everything you need to know
- behaviour
How to Socialise a Puppy
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start