Janelle Leeson is a Portland, Oregon-based freelance writer. Her work has been featured in magazines such as Inside Your Dog’s Mind, Inside Your Cat’s Mind, and Paw Print, as well online at Insider Reviews, NBC Select, Shop Today, PetMD, and Daily Paws. She has two adventure cats, a flock of urban chickens, and a soon-to-be-husband who doesn’t mind housing the occasional foster cat — or five.
- behaviour
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
- behaviour
Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?
There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual
- behaviour
How High Can Cats Jump?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian
- behaviour
Is Your Cat’s Separation Anxiety Ruining Their Life and Yours?
Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help)
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Absolutely Ripping Apart Your Couch
Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Lick Me? The Meaning Behind Dogs Licking Us
The sentiment is nice, but...
