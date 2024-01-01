Articles by Jackie Brown
Jackie Brown
Jackie Brown lives in sunny Orange County, CA, where she works as a freelance writer and editor. When she’s not on deadline, you can find her paddling her outrigger canoe in the Pacific Ocean or hiking in the foothills with her miniature poodle and two young boys.
- health
Self-Care Sunday For Cats
How to bathe a cat, step by step
- lifestyle
9 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers
- health
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
- behaviour
What’s All the Cat Chatter About?
Scientists believe they could be mimicking the calls of their prey
