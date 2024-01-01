Fanny Johnstone· Kinship · Kinship

Fanny Johnstone

Fanny Johnstone is a lifestyle journalist for national broadsheets and magazines, a copywriter and painter. She lives on remote Cornish cliffs with her family. In between occasional escapes to London, and worrying about how to save wildlife, she is also manager of the family’s dog and cat partnership, soon to be appearing as The Foxy & Pussca Show. 

Wildly Popular