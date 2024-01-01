Articles by Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM
Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM
Dr. Shawna Garner, DVM is the lead vet Albright Veterinary Services. She is driven by a powerful desire to improve the relationship between our furry family members and their two-legged counterparts.
- health
Kennel Cough Is the Worst. Here’s What You Need to Know About it
Kennel cough has been making headlines, but you can prevent your pup from catching this super-contagious disease. (Hint: there’s a vaccine)
