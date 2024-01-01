Dr Georgina Harris, MRCVS, DipECVN· Kinship · Kinship

Dr Georgina Harris, MRCVS, DipECVN

Dr Georgina Harris, MRCVS, DipECVN

Georgina Harris is a veterinary neurologist whose career started at the Royal Veterinary College. She then went on to specialise in neurology and neurosurgery at Cambridge University. Georgina enjoys all aspects of neurology. Outside of the clinic, she can be found travelling round the UK in her campervan with her trusty canine companion Olive, the Finish Spitz.

