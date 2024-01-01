Articles by Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM is a small animal veterinarian based in North Carolina who has practiced emergency medicine since graduating from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. His primary interest areas include pain management, cardiology, and the treatment of shock.
He is a member of the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, American Veterinary Medical Association, and American Medical Writers Association. In addition to his clinical work, he writes pet health articles to help provide accurate information for both new and experienced pet parents. When he’s not working, he enjoys cooking, traveling, reading, and going on adventures with his dog.
- health
Can Dogs Get Covid?
The pandemic started over four years ago, but there are still new strains popping up. Here’s what we know about dogs and Covid-19 now
- health
Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?
Oof, that is bad
- health
How to Tell If Your Dog is Sick
Look out for these warnings signs so you know when to call the vet
- health
What to Know About Your Puppy’s Hiccups
In addition to being adorable, it’s nothing to worry about
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
- health
How Cold is Too Cold for Dogs?
If your teeth are chattering, theirs probably are, too
- health
How to Tell if a Cat is Pregnant
Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out
- behaviour
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for
- health
Lymphoma Cancer in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Find out what causes lymphoma in dogs and how you can help your pup
- health
Paraphimosis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Paraphimosis
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments – and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help
- health
Ear Mites in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Options
Everything you need to know to keep the pests at bay
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
The answer is no, no, no and here’s why
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to My Dog?
This is one of those ‘no, but also yes’ answers...
- behaviour
Neutering Male Cats: Behaviour and Recovery Guide
If you’re bracing yourself for some wackiness, don’t worry – it won’t last forever
- health
Can Cats Actually Get the Common Cold?
They’re not exactly blowing their noses and rubbing Vicks on their chests, but here’s what you need to know
- health
What to Know About Eye Infections In Cats
Cats’ eyes are strikingly beautiful, but goopy, irritated eyes are not
- nutrition
Glucosamine For Dogs: Everything You Need to Know
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say
- health
Mange in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment For Canine Skin Condition
Yeah, we know. Luckily there are some steps you can take
- health
Understanding Limber Tail Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment
Seeing your pup’s normally perky tail go limp can be unnerving, but it’s really nothing to panic about
- health
Symptoms and Treatments For Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in Dogs
If your pup’s bathroom habits have changed, they might have a UTI. Here’s how to help
- health
What Can Your Dog Smell?
There’s a reason that sweet little nose is always pressed to the ground
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Safely Express Your Cat’s Anal Glands At Home
Ick. It won’t be fun, but here’s how to get the job done
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Oranges?
Yes and no. Learn how to safely feed citrus to your pup
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe – but you should skip tomato sauce
- health
What You Need to Know About Cat Mouth Ulcers
How to spot, diagnose and treat the painful lesions – whether cancerous or non-cancerous
- health
Everything You Need to Know to Care For Your Senior Dog
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for
