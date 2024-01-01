Articles by Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
Amy Fox, DVM is a small animal veterinarian in New York City. A lifelong animal lover, Dr. Fox studied biology in college and then worked as a veterinary nurse before pursuing veterinary school at Cornell University. She has worked in many different settings including shelter medicine, emergency medicine, general practice, and animal cruelty and forensics. She is especially interested in nutrition, preventative medicine and care for senior pets. Dr. Fox also enjoys writing about veterinary medicine and teaching. In her free time she loves to cook, garden, and go for long runs.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Peaches?
It’s the best fruit of the season, after all
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, hun!
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
- health
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression
Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Poo?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
- nutrition
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat
- lifestyle
What Are the Dog Days of Summer?
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not
- health
Ringworm in Dogs: Recognising Symptoms and Treatment of Canine Ringworm
Ringworm isn’t fun for anyone, but it is treatable – and preventable
- health
Types of Worms In Dogs: How to Detect and Treat Worms In Dogs
Here are the types of worms your pup could get, how you know they have them in the first place and how to get rid of them for good
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Rice?
Yes, actually. Just follow these guidelines
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Avocado?
Hold the avo toast, please
- health
Are Hydrangeas Toxic to My Dog?
You can live your best Cotswolds cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant
- health
Are Peace Lilies Toxic to Dogs?
Keep your pup far away from the toxic plant
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cucumber crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic For My Dog?
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant
- nutrition
Big Fish: The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Dogs (And Why They Need Them)
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Honey?
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw in the honey jar constantly, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like the Lads At the Gym?
While they might not be working on their ‘gains’, there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know
