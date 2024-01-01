Articles by David Odyssey
David Odyssey
David Odyssey is a writer, performer, and diviner based in New York City. He reads the charts of his favorite icons on The Luminaries opens in a new tab podcast, and offers private astrology and tarot readings. You can read his work and book a reading through his siteopens in a new tab.
- lifestyle
The Bewitching History of Black Cats and Halloween
How witches, the original cat ladies, and their feline familiars became culturally bound to All Hallows’ Eve
