Articles by Daria Solovieva
Daria Solovieva
Daria Solovieva is a business journalist and a certified meditation teacher based in California.
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to ‘Talk’ at the Touch of a Button
Cognitive science professor Dr Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s ‘talking’ dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets
