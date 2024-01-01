Articles by Charlotte Nash
Charlotte Nash
Charlotte is a writer with a grumpy cat named Cosmo. She (Charlotte, not Cosmo) has worked with brands including BorrowMyDoggy, Oddbox and Octopus, and is based in the UK by the sea. Charlotte works as a freelance writer to keep Cosmo in the life he’s become accustomed to.
- behaviour
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
- behaviour
Do Dogs and Cats Recognise Themselves in the Mirror?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
