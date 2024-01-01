Articles by Charlotte Brackett
Charlotte Brackett
Charlotte Brackett is a writer and content manager for the Pet Insight Projectopens in a new tab, which gathers data about dog behavior that may improve the lives of pets. She enjoys interviewing veterinarians and writing articles that help make dog ownership as easy and fun as possible. Charlotte earned a degree in journalism and English from the University of Richmond.
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern
- health
Your Cat Is Limping. Now What?
When it’s no big deal and when you should worry
