Articles by Caroline Wilkinson
Caroline Wilkinson
Caroline Wilkinson is a Certified Animal Behaviourist. As the Founder of digital pet coaching service Barket Place, Caroline has a passion for improving connections between human and hound, with a focus on relationships and reduction of stress for canines living in a human world.
- lifestyle
TikTok’s Glimmers Over Triggers Trend Is the Answer to Better Dog Walks
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
