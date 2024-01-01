Camille Ward, PhD· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Camille Ward, PhD

Author placeholder

Camille Ward, PhD

Camille Ward, PhD received her doctorate from the University of Michigan, studying cognition and the development of social behavior in dogs. She has lectured widely on dog behavior at scientific and dog-training conferences, and she is the owner of About Dogs LLC, a specialty practice in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Wildly Popular