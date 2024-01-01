Articles by Bailey Freeman
Bailey Freeman
Bailey Freeman lives in Nashville, TN, where she works as a freelance writer, editor, content creator, and circus artist. You didn't read that wrong — when she's not writing about the world around her, she works as an aerialist and instructor (in a circus tent and everything). She's also a big fan of travel, the outdoors, and neon hair dye.
- behaviour
Why Did My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord. A vet explains why cats bite (and what you can do to avoid their wrath)
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord. A vet explains why cats bite (and what you can do to avoid their wrath)
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight
A vet gets the facts straight