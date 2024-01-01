Agnes Molek, MA· Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Agnes Molek, MA

Agnes Molek

Agnes Molek, MA

Agnes Molek has her Master’s degree in Biology through Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo connection to Miami University Oxford. She has a Bachelor’s in Biology with a minor in Psychology. She is a veterinary technician at a small animal and exotic veterinary clinic and has two very energetic hounds named Kona and Kaiser.

Wildly Popular