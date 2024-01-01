Sean Prichard, CCFC Sean Prichard, CCFC

Sean Prichard is a certified canine fitness coach (CCFC) and president and head canine fitness coach of Pant & Wag opens in a new tab . Sean relies on his academic background (bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Florida), his professional background (communications director for multiple national education organizations), and his sports background (Division 1 tennis player and certified developmental coach by the United States Professional Tennis Association) to educate and communicate with humans, while adventuring and exercising with dogs.