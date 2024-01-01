Kristiina Wilson, MA, CCBC Kristiina Wilson, MA, CCBC Website

Kristiina Wilson has spent over 20 years working with domestic cats, socializing and fostering ferals as well as raising bottle babies and placing over 400 abandoned cats in permanent homes. She completed her masters thesis work at Hunter College’s Animal Behavior and Conservation opens in a new tab department. She lives in Connecticut with her wife, their 10 cats, and four fosters.